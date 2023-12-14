“So the bear said, ‘You don’t come here for the hunting, do you?”

Last week, Racket published “Lying Was the Only Plan Biden Ever Had in Ukraine,” after Joe Biden and National Security spokesman John Kirby declared Ukraine would be “overrun” and “lose the war” if Congress did not immediately pass a $61 billion aid package. After years of cheerleading, the abrupt proclamations, I wrote, “lifted the veil on years of untrammeled and proud — yet ultimately purposeless and sociopathic — lying by the Biden administration.”

This week, the Washington Post published almost exactly the same story, chronicling the same succession of “rosy assessments” on Ukraine offered by White House and military officials. However, the Post reversed the conclusion, faulting not the lies, but one accidental truth. “U.S. officials were ‘furious’ about leaks exposing Ukraine war concerns” is one of the more elaborate and ambitious spin jobs you’ll see. It’s impressive, but not easy to follow. In short: