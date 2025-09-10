Clockwise from top left: a mayflower, The Mayflower, culturally significant turkey feathers, culturally insignificant turkey

It warmed my heart to read in the Boston Globe that my home state of Massachusetts has redefined peak stupid. At least in something, we’re still Titletown, U.S.A. The money quotes involve two of the three finalist submissions for state emblem:

Massachusetts is getting a new seal, flag, and motto this year and voters just narrowed the choices down to three options in each category… The state’s current emblem has drawn controversy due to its use of colonial imagery… This design displays the state’s flower, the mayflower. The petals are in the same shape of the shield on the current state flag. The blue evokes the Massachusetts’ coastal waters, while the gold reflects the iconic dome atop the state house… This design features six turkey feathers which hold cultural significance in some Indigenous traditions, often representing health and well-being. They face clockwise in a circle to show forward progress and community. The crimson is commonly associated with education in Massachusetts—schools that use the color include MIT, Harvard University, UMass Amherst, and Arlington Public Schools…

You read right: Massachusetts is replacing the Mayflower with a mayflower. If the upper-left finalist entry wins for the state seal, the word in Bay State lore will henceforth refer to a plant, not a ship. Yes, it’s the state flower, but every native once knew why it was the state flower. Now, Masshole children will peer at the Mayflower image the way a dog looks at a television.

Surpassing that hideous agitprop for sheer self-satisfied Yankee pomposity are the six clockwise turkey feathers. Why turkey feathers? The bird, it seems, holds cultural significance in some Indigenous traditions. Turkeys obviously have no other relevance to Massachusetts, to the national holiday based on one of its famed historical events, or the Stockbridge painter whose turkey-themed painting helped make him a national icon (I speak of infamous settler-colonialist Norman Rockwell). Impressively, even the Globe got through the section about turkey without mentioning Thanksgiving.

The wipeout of the Mayflower, Thanksgiving, and the long-ago excommunicated arrow-shot Pilgrim hat logo from the Massachusetts Turnpike (“The Pike”) means the work is done. The state’s Brahmins have erased all vestiges of old Masshole tradition, with one conspicuous exception: Harvard. The culturally significant turkey-feather circle is gold on crimson, a color “associated with education” (a massive LOL at state pols and the Globe arguing with a straight face that Arlington public schools were the inspiration). After switching out a classic piece of Americana — the Pike entrance was the ‘65 GTO of road signs — Massachusetts wants to make its emblem an ode to Ivy League circle-jerking that looks suspiciously like a Comintern flag designed by Currier and Ives:

Left, the old Pike sign. Right, the new whatever

Once, Boston was known as a tough working class town with regrettable racial attitudes that happened also to be the enlightened capital of Western academia. Now the academics are the racists and the working class jobs are gone, though there’s still plenty of grant work apologizing for colonialism. The Back Bay “frustrated women” the Standells once sang about, who had to be “in by twelve o’clock,” used to compensate socially by inventing relatives on the Mayflower. Now they sit on committees to virtue-signal the Mayflower out of existence. The rest of Massachusetts, then as now, is just along for the ride.

The mania for reinvention, which in Minnesota arrived via a new flag that looks like a Somali swim team uniform, is marked by unconcealed desire to delegitimize the American story and reorder society to fit a white-guilt-inspired intersectional fantasy, airbrushing out the messy bits and fetishizing conquered peoples as magic marginalized pals, à la Avatar. We’re about ten minutes from a state commission declaring Plymouth Colony an illegal settlement. The latest evidence that America’s academics need to be sent out on an ice floe: