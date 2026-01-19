In 1901, the tomb of Abraham Lincoln underwent a renovation and the murdered ex-president had to be exhumed and re-buried. Lincoln’s reputation around the world at the time was such that a German statesman named Ernst von Stackelberg traveled to the estate of 73-year-old Leo Tolstoy to ask him to write an article in commemoration. Tolstoy declined, but gave an extraordinary opinion about the American.

Lincoln, said Tolstoy, was “a Christ in miniature, a saint of humanity, whose name will live thousands of years in the leg­ends of future generations.” The American “had come through many hardships and much experience to the realization that the greatest human achieve­ment is love.” Commenting on his assassination, the writer noted that “Christ had a presentiment of his death, and there are indications that also Lincoln had strange dreams and presentiments of something tragic.”

There is another great American who had a strange presentiment of death. On April 3, 1968, a day before he was murdered, Martin Luther King, Jr., whose birthday we celebrate today, ended a speech with a note of sadness. Like any person, King said, he would like to live longer, for “longevity has its place” — that line has stuck with me since youth — but he wasn’t afraid, for he’d been to the mountaintop. He exited quoting verse from Lincoln’s time, “Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord”:

We live in a desperate moment, in a country that feels rudderless. Once, people were content to lean on long-dead figures in such times, like Moses, the Buddha, Christ, or Mohammed. The modern person tends to see this as supersitious weakness, but isn’t stronger for it. I think we still need leaders. I don’t know how popular Martin Luther King, Jr. would be today. The right might disagree with his politics, the left with his spirituality. I don’t presume to know, but when I sit down tonight to talk about him with my children, I’ll tell them what he’s meant to me: