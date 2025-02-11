The House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing to examine internal Twitter documents concerning content moderation decisions made by the social media company. These documents were often referred to as the "Twitter Files," and were made public in December 2022. Journalist Matt Taibbi and author Michael Shellenberger were among those given access to the documents. Both testified for more than two hours on what these documents contained, with a focus on alleged First Amendment rights suppression by Twitter. Lawmakers from both parties throughout the hearing engaged in tense exchanges over the content of these documents.

Link to C-SPAN Viceo of Hearing.