Do not think about this Elephant in the Room.

Late in the week a friend sent an article from the Wall Street Journal: “Europe Sees Signs of Russian Sabotage but Hesitates to Blame Kremlin.” The piece described how European officials are seeing Russian fingerprints on acts of “sabotage on strategic infrastructure,” including “a severed undersea gas pipeline.”

“Doesn’t mention Nordstream,” my friend chuckled.

He was right! The “severed undersea gas pipeline” referred to the Balticonnector between Finland and Estonia, shut down after damage was discovered last October 8th. We were told then damage was caused by a Chinese fishing vessel called the NewNew Polar Bear, whose anchor ruptured the pipe as it “dragged across the sea bed.” They even showed the anchor, found nearby. China was cooperating:

ANCHORS AWEIGH: Left, Reuters reports on last year’s pipeline wreck. Right, the chief suspect

Now we learn a new set of facts: