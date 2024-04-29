I know I said on the last “America This Week” that we’d be publishing the winner of the “Make Your Own ‘The Deep State is Kind of Awesome’ Video” contest today, but it’ll be two more days. This was something we set up after the New York Times ran an amazing video editorial of the same name a month ago:

After a weekend of re-reviewing, I’ve decided to do the reveal in a livestream with Walter Kirn on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Click here for YouTube, and check back Wednesday for the Rumble link (they have a 24-hour limit). There will be at least one winner and likely a few prizes for runners-up, as Racket subscribers showed enough demented creativity to make this a tough call for all of us.

The idea of the contest was to see if the Times video essay was spoofable. Given the way-beyond-The Onion version of reality we’ve been inhabiting for the last years, what could a parody of that video even look like? Earnestness? Obscenity? One clever person nearly won doing no work at all (you know who you are), while others put in impressively disturbing effort, with one seeming to predict a true news event. Walter and I want to clap back at as many as we can, so please check in Wednesday if you can. Thanks to all the entrants, with whom we’ll try to get in touch before the show.