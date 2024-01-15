Livestream Tonight, 8:45 p.m. ET: Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi Watch Iowa Caucus Results
America This Week's campaign professionals watch the returns come in. Will they be interesting, or just surreal?
We’ll see how this works out, but Walter Kirn and I will be watching C-SPAN this evening as the Iowa Caucus results come in this evening. Click here to join us at roughly 8:45 p.m. Caucusing begins at roughly 7 CT/8 ET, and results supposedly will begin trickling in just before the top of the next hour, though we all know how that worked out in the last cycle. Viewers incidentally can click here for NPR’s result count.
I’m looking forward to live Walter Kirn, and also at least vaguely interested in the result, as experience in the last cycle has taught me to expect shenanigans. But perhaps not! In any case, see you tonight as the White House horse race begins.
Iowans are not surreal. Some candidates and many of the media are. I’ll be at my precinct caucus in three hours. There’s an outside chance that you won’t see me on CNN, but try to enjoy the show anyway.
Real snakey how the corporate news outlets are leaving Vivek out of their polls and pretending it is a 3 person race. Voter suppression as it gives folks the sense that he's dropped out. Will be interesting to see how he performs against the headwinds.