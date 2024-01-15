Caption contest encouraged in comments

We’ll see how this works out, but Walter Kirn and I will be watching C-SPAN this evening as the Iowa Caucus results come in this evening. Click here to join us at roughly 8:45 p.m. Caucusing begins at roughly 7 CT/8 ET, and results supposedly will begin trickling in just before the top of the next hour, though we all know how that worked out in the last cycle. Viewers incidentally can click here for NPR’s result count.

I’m looking forward to live Walter Kirn, and also at least vaguely interested in the result, as experience in the last cycle has taught me to expect shenanigans. But perhaps not! In any case, see you tonight as the White House horse race begins.