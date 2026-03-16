Racket News

Racket News

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
5h

Bring back Walter, please.

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jbibiza's avatar
jbibiza
3h

Not a "hater", just disappointed. All of Matt's books have helped me to see many things more clearly. The podcasts with Walter were a joy, as were the literary discussions. The new Racket team is a step down in gravitas, and the new podcast with Tracy is neither enlightening nor fun.

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