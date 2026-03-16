Another crazy weekend in the books, with FCC chief Brandon Carr reprising his Buford Pusser act from last summer toward networks with unfavorable Iran coverage, Tucker Carlson claiming he was spied on by the CIA and set up for criminal charges, Epsteinmania invading the Oscars, a brawl between conservative commentators Mark Levin and Megyn Kelly devolving into a broadside against “Micropenis Mark,” growing belief that Donald Trump faked his own assassination, the president rage-Truthing against Iran and “Maggot Haberman,” and the quiet (but perhaps not quiet for long?) return of bubble economics as a looming national disaster.

We’ll talk about all of this and more on a livestream of Today’s News tonight, or tonight’s news today, at 8 PM ET right here. In addition to the news, co-host Michael Tracey and I will debate a suddenly important question: what’s more dangerous to society, sloporific algo-humping podcasts or the collapsed hulk of Formerly Mainstream Media? Michael thinks it’s no contest, but I’m not so sure. In any case, links to tonight’s stream, which will be open to haters and critics, are below:

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