Livestream Tonight, 7:30 ET: Nevada Caucus Watch Party
Walter Kirn and Matt Taibbi watch the results come in, with one host at the Las Vegas watch party of Donald Trump
Touching down in Las Vegas… Taking care of business first, Walter Kirn and I will be appearing on a livestream tonight at 7:30 ET.
For Rumble: Click here
For YouTube: Click here
It wasn’t reported on Racket because your fearless author has been bogged down on a longer story, but this past Tuesday saw one of the most unusual occurrences you’ll see in presidential politics. I recall once witnessing a victory of “None of the above” in a Russian election — it might be a drug flashback, and being on a place it’s not easy to check — but I don’t remember anything like Nikki Haley losing 63-30 to “None of these candidates” in the non-binding, non-delegate-conferring primary Tuesday. I’d bet good money this will turn out to be at worst the 150th-most odd episode of the 2024 presidential season, but for right now, hoo boy.
The caucus that counts is tonight and I’ll be at the Trump watch party, which I chose not for any particular reason, but because I’m pretty sure it’s the only electoral game in town tonight. America! Weirder every day…
Awesome, Matt! Thank you. I depend on the two of you to find pockets of reality to keep the rest of us grounded -- I appreciate your efforts! And as usual, the literary portions of your weekly podcasts are wonderful.
To be fair, there may not be a dime's worth of difference between Joe Biden and "None of the above" either.
Status quo maintained!