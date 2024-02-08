Touching down in Las Vegas… Taking care of business first, Walter Kirn and I will be appearing on a livestream tonight at 7:30 ET.

For Rumble: Click here

For YouTube: Click here

It wasn’t reported on Racket because your fearless author has been bogged down on a longer story, but this past Tuesday saw one of the most unusual occurrences you’ll see in presidential politics. I recall once witnessing a victory of “None of the above” in a Russian election — it might be a drug flashback, and being on a place it’s not easy to check — but I don’t remember anything like Nikki Haley losing 63-30 to “None of these candidates” in the non-binding, non-delegate-conferring primary Tuesday. I’d bet good money this will turn out to be at worst the 150th-most odd episode of the 2024 presidential season, but for right now, hoo boy.

The caucus that counts is tonight and I’ll be at the Trump watch party, which I chose not for any particular reason, but because I’m pretty sure it’s the only electoral game in town tonight. America! Weirder every day…