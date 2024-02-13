Apologies for any inexact language, I’m dictating from the road back from Ithaca.

This afternoon a story came out on Public that I co-wrote with Michael Shellenberger and Alex Gutentag. Like our previous collaborations, this is a breaking news story, one that we worked on for many weeks.

Without giving away the whole story, this first installment relies on a never-released classified report to describe a broad political espionage campaign that reportedly involved at least 26 Trump aides and associates. I strongly urge anyone interested in the topic to check out the article, titled “CIA Had Foreign Allies Spy On Trump Team, Triggering Russia Collusion Hoax, Sources Say” on Public.

However, this is a very complicated story with a lot of moving parts, and as material comes out today and tomorrow I wanted to create a livestream so that I could walk readers through what we actually have in this story.

For those interested in attending, I will be back home tonight by 6:30 pm and you can visit the stream at the following locations:

Click Here for Youtube

Click Here for Rumble

In the coming days, there will be articles and supplemental materials published here on Racket to make all this easier to digest. For the last eight years, this has been one of the most over-covered stories in the world and we’re hoping that some of these new revelations will help lead to the winding up of this matter. We’re not all the way there, but these exposés I think represent a significant step.

In any case, thanks, and looking forward to seeing you all tonight. If you have questions, please put them in the comments.