Livestream, "Today's News," 10 AM ET: Final Four, Trump, Epstein Update
Michael Tracey talks to principals in Jeffery Epstein litigation, world still miserably at war, the Final Four of the America's Worst Podcaster tourney
We don’t have a taped Today’s News today because Michael Tracey attended the Bank of America settlement hearing yesterday. Reports from there, in addition to a where-we’re-at segment after Donald Trump’s midweek war speech, and the Final Four of our March Media Madness tourney. Visit @mtaibbi or click below:
Not even going to bother tuning in, for the following reasons:
1. I don't give a shit about the Final Four, or any other professional sports.
2. I give even less of a shit about any news related to Jeffery Epstein.
Breaking news, Trump seeks $1.5 trillion for military budget. Granted not as important as Michael Tracey’s musings on how people pronounce his name, but maybe it merits a small mention?