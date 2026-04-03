Racket News

Racket News

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Derek Davis's avatar
Derek Davis
2d

Not even going to bother tuning in, for the following reasons:

1. I don't give a shit about the Final Four, or any other professional sports.

2. I give even less of a shit about any news related to Jeffery Epstein.

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The Wright Stuff's avatar
The Wright Stuff
2d

Breaking news, Trump seeks $1.5 trillion for military budget. Granted not as important as Michael Tracey’s musings on how people pronounce his name, but maybe it merits a small mention?

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