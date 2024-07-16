Walter Kirn and I will be doing two livestreams today from Milwaukee. The first is coming up in less than a half hour, at 4 pm Et/3 pm CT. We’re going to be reviewing the speeches from last night and getting into a few more issues.

A second livestream is scheduled for 8:30 ET/7:30 pm CT.

For the first livestream, please click here for YouTube

Here for Rumble

Or visit @mtaibbi, where we’ll be also be live.

Links for later livestreams to be published later.