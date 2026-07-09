Dr. Matt Bivens, who joined me on a livestream about Russia a few weeks back, will be making time again tomorrow night, to talk about some never-discussed angles of the Twitter Files story. The initial story was reported by two teams of reporters, one associated with Bari Weiss, and a far smaller family affair in the Racket camp. Matt, a former editor of the Moscow Times, was the person who found a key first batch of election-related Slack chats, and helped us settle on a direction early in the process, which was a very fraught time, for a variety of reasons none of us has discussed publicly. We also wanted to clear up some misconceptions and field questions. To join us, tune in tomorrow at 5:00 PM ET at:

Substack

YouTube

Or on X @mtaibbi