Livestream at 6:30 PM ET: New "Virality Project" Documents, A "Vermin" Switcheroo, and More
Testing a new way to get a lot of news out faster
It was a busy weekend for me and for several other Racket contributors, as new information came in from multiple angles I’m obliged to publish quickly. Much of this material will be published by tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. We’re experimenting with different times for livecasts, so please let us know if earlier or later is better. Also we want to make the show more interactive, so if you have questions you’d like answered during the show, please write them here in the comments, and I’ll try to get to them if time permits. This is a full news day, however, as you’ll soon see.
Thanks again and see you tonight!
QUESTION: How do we create more Matt Taibbis?
I suspect that the bottleneck is (1) courage and (2) not knowing what to write about/how to get started.
In an attempt to address the latter: Can you tell us about your methodology so that more people know how to do hard-hitting fact-based journalism? How should one become an investigative journalist? How do you validate documents given to you by a source? How do you avoid being assassinated? 😅 Etc.
QUESTION: What would it take for you and your team to have at least 10x the impact you're currently having? More money to hire more people? More sources? You're very prolific, but what are you bottlenecked on?
(You've having a lot of impact already of course, but there are only like 11 legit journalists left in a country of 330 million, so let's scale you up however we can!)