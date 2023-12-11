It was a busy weekend for me and for several other Racket contributors, as new information came in from multiple angles I’m obliged to publish quickly. Much of this material will be published by tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET. We’re experimenting with different times for livecasts, so please let us know if earlier or later is better. Also we want to make the show more interactive, so if you have questions you’d like answered during the show, please write them here in the comments, and I’ll try to get to them if time permits. This is a full news day, however, as you’ll soon see.

Thanks again and see you tonight!