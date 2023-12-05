Discover more from Racket News
Regular news and features by award-winning author and investigative reporter, Matt Taibbi.
Over 390,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Livestream at 6:00 PM Tonight: #CTIFiles #4, Hamilton 68 Edition
A few too many familiar faces pop up in the CTI Files.
I have a new thread about to drop on the #CTIFiles, following up up on Alexandra Gutentag’s excellent story in Public yesterday, “US Military Contractors Used Counterterrorism Tactics Against The American People, New Documents Show.” That thread will be coming out here on Substack momentarily, but just as an FYI, I’ll also be livestreaming tonight at 6:00 PM to talk about an odd little detail in the CTI docs, involving connections between the group and Hamilton 68. Click here to check it out. See you soon!
Livestream at 6:00 PM Tonight: #CTIFiles #4, Hamilton 68 Edition
Would you please add which time zone to your announcement. Thankfully not all of us live on the east coast.
Thank you Matt for your courage and your generosity for the human race.