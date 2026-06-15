Those who strive to create a great empire can can choose one of two paths, according to Niccolo Machiavelli. “This may be done in two ways; either through love or through force.”

We’re getting into a better groove now on “Get Lit,” the show in which Brad Pearce and I talk about great and sometimes-forgotten books. Today at 4:30 ET we’ll be talking about Book II of Machivelli’s “Discourses on Livy,” which is written in smooth prose and addresses issues still relevant to current politicians. There’s a lesson or two in here that captures what Machiavelli or the Romans would have thought about war with Iran, for instance, or our general policy of “Democracy Promotion.” Lots to get to, and we hope you’ll join us. Tune in at 4:30 pm ET below:

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