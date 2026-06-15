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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
9h

Could you guys please elaborate on Machiavelli's use of the terms "Fortune" and "Virtu"?

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Carlos Marighella's avatar
Carlos Marighella
3h

Good discussion, guys. I only read "The Prince," so I enjoy learning about something new.

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