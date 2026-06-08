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Andrew Dolgin's avatar
Andrew Dolgin
8hEdited

This was a great introduction to what I hope will continue to be an intellectually rewarding series. Brad's passion for the subject matter really shines through and helps keep me engaged and Matt has a curious mind asking some interesting questions. America is in bad need of civics lessons.

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erniet
6h

Macchiavelli also wrote a treatise called "The Art of War." He was a staunch supporter of republicanism, not an autocrat. https://thephilosopher.net/machiavelli/wp-content/uploads/sites/132/2025/05/The-Art-of-War-Niccolo-Machiavelli.pdf

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