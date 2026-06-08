Illustrated by Daniel Medina

If you’re like me, you learned about Niccolo Machiavelli in high school and read The Prince, a short, spicy book that advises influential men how to “seize absolute authority.” For this reason the term “Machiavellian” has become synonymous with a type of cynical villainy in the modern West.

Machiavelli however wrote another book, one not quite so short and easily categorized, called Discourses on Livy. If history chose to remember this book instead of The Prince, we’d all have a very different view of the man, as it shows how deeply he was interested not only in the concept of virtue but in the problem of preserving freedom and liberty and slowing corruption.

It’s a difficult book, but rewarding and very original, especially to a modern American’s ears. Brad and I will start slowly today, but trust us — it’s interesting.

Tune in at 4:30 pm ET below:

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