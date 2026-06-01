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Alan Collinge's avatar
Alan Collinge
2dEdited

Enjoyed it! I take comfort in the dysfunction, deeply flawed emperors and kings, empires constantly rising and falling, brothers betraying brothers, betraying mothers, fathers, sons, sisters, debt, slavery, wars, etc. throughout history.

The comedy in the story itself sounds a bit like Shakespeare in places... Bathroom humor is obviously timeless!

Same shit, different millennium.

:-)

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BookWench's avatar
BookWench
1d

Enjoyed the book, as well as the show!

Great title for the show, funny book, and very cool concept.

I see posts by totally misandrist feminists on Substack every week or so, that sound like the women in this book. The ancient Greek women did sound happier, though. Modern feminists always sound miserable.

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