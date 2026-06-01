Live Now! Episode One of “Get Lit With Matt and Brad”
A new all-books, all-the-time show premieres
As announced last week, I’m starting a new show today with Brad Pearce called Get Lit. We’re live, and you can find us below:
On X @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler
Enjoyed it! I take comfort in the dysfunction, deeply flawed emperors and kings, empires constantly rising and falling, brothers betraying brothers, betraying mothers, fathers, sons, sisters, debt, slavery, wars, etc. throughout history.
The comedy in the story itself sounds a bit like Shakespeare in places... Bathroom humor is obviously timeless!
Same shit, different millennium.
:-)
Enjoyed the book, as well as the show!
Great title for the show, funny book, and very cool concept.
I see posts by totally misandrist feminists on Substack every week or so, that sound like the women in this book. The ancient Greek women did sound happier, though. Modern feminists always sound miserable.