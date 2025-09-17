Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: Twitter Files: The Muzzling of Charlie Kirk
2
4
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: Twitter Files: The Muzzling of Charlie Kirk

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Sep 17, 2025
∙ Paid
2
4
Share

At a crucial juncture in the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post used a tried-and-true method to pressure Twitter to remove Kirk

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 09/12/25:

Twitter Files: The Muzzling of Charlie Kirk

Matt Taibbi
·
Sep 12
Twitter Files: The Muzzling of Charlie Kirk

The New York Times obituary of Charlie Kirk, “Charlie Kirk, Right-Wing Force and a Close Trump Ally, Dies at 31” will go down as an infamous entry in the genre for many reasons. It’s an obvious understatement/provocation to write “Dies at 31” in a headline about a man assassinated by rifle round to the neck. The

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture