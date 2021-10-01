Listen to This Article: The News is America's New Religion, and We're in a Religious War

Thanks again to TK’s own Emily Bivens, for putting together this latest installment of TK To Go, in which audio and video-scrolling versions of articles are posted for those on the road or temporarily screenless. As noted before, I won’t always be reading myself, and we’re still working out thr kinks, so feedback is welcome. In any case, here’s The News is America’s New Religion, and We’re in a Religious War:

To listen to subscriber-only audio in your preferred podcast app, follow these instructions to download your subscriber-only feed:

Click on the “Listen in podcast app” link below the player.

On the next screen, click “email me the link” and open the email on your phone.

There will be a button, “add to podcast app.” Click this and select your desired podcast app (e.g. Apple Podcasts). You will be redirected to the chosen podcast app with a custom feed.