Listen to This Article: The Memory-Holing of Everything, Even George Orwell
Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Jun 06, 2025
∙ Paid
From democracy to vaccines to election results to Orwell himself, the rewriting of the past to fit current attitudes has become an incurable mania

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 06/05/25:

The Memory-Holing of Everything, Even George Orwell

Matt Taibbi
·
Jun 5
The Memory-Holing of Everything, Even George Orwell

On Monday’s America This Week Walter Kirn read from a bizarre introduction to his 75th Anniversary edition paperback edition of 1984. Written by Harvard-educated author Dolen Perkins-Valdez, it came with a trigger warning:

