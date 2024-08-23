Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article - On “Positive Masculinity”
14
Preview
0:00
-3:11

Listen to This Article - On “Positive Masculinity”

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Aug 23, 2024
∙ Paid
14
Share

Does Tim Walz represent a new “enlightened archetype” of men?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
Racket To Go
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
Writes Racket Staff Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Listen to This Article - The DNC's Sinister Rebrand of "Freedom"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - Intimidation and Waste: Surveillance of Tulsi Gabbard Triggered by Unspecified "Affiliation"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - This Week in FOIA: "The Dude Called Me... I Didn't Know He Had My Number"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - The First Deep State Fix? Dismantle Homeland Security
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - American Stasi: Tulsi Gabbard Confirms "Quiet Skies" Nightmare
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - Bat Scares Egghead Couple: Trump Blamed
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - Sir Keir Starmer's Pre-Crime Clarion Call
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff