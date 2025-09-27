Racket News

Racket News

Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article: No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close
1
11
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article: No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close

Narrated Version
Sep 27, 2025
∙ Paid
1
11
Share

As Google becomes the latest company to admit to mass censorship, the mania over Jimmy Kimmel has morphed into a grotesque propaganda campaign

Narrated by Jared Moore

Art by Daniel Medina

Text published 09/25/25:

No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close

Matt Taibbi
·
Sep 25
No, Things Aren't Worse Now on Speech. It's Not Even Close

Google this week sent a letter to the House Judiciary Committee:

Read full story

Listen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast app

Share the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture