Listen to This Article: No, Jason Arday Wasn't the Media's Fault

Racket To GoListen to This Article: No, Jason Arday Wasn't the Media's Fault70441×Preview0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:00-3:00Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Listen to This Article: No, Jason Arday Wasn't the Media's FaultNarrated Version | Blaming a suicide on correct reporting unfortunately makes perfect sense in this reality-challenged era.Aug 19, 2026∙ Paid7044ShareNarrated by Jared MooreArt by Daniel MedinaText published 04/20/26:LINK TO TEXT CHANGE DATEListen to subscriber-only audio in your podcast appShare the free versions of Racket To Go on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcastsContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Matt Taibbi.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Racket To GoAudio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.comAudio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.comSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedRecent EpisodesListen to This Article: The Covid Cover-Up Suffers a Blow in CourtAug 19 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: Cliché Alert: Return of the "Beer Test"Aug 13 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: “Woke 2” Wants a Mulligan for “Woke 1”Aug 12 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: The Fauci Legend Will Not Die!Aug 4 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: After Fauci Debacle, Our Idiot Press Circles the WagonsAug 2 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: History's Most Preventable Terror Attack?Jul 29 • Matt Taibbi and Racket StaffListen to This Article: Meet The New Boss, Same as the Old BossJul 28 • Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff