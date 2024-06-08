Racket News
Racket To Go
Listen to This Article - Ding, Dong, the Witch Still Leads the Polls
2
Preview
0:00
-3:00

Listen to This Article - Ding, Dong, the Witch Still Leads the Polls

Narrated Version
Matt Taibbi
and
Racket Staff
Jun 08, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

"We got him!" cheered protesters, headlines. What did they get?

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Racket News to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Racket News
Racket To Go
Audio versions of articles from Racket News, found at Taibbi.Substack.com
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Matt Taibbi
Racket Staff
Recent Episodes
Listen to This Article: Substack Q&A: Jonathan Haidt's "Anxious Generation"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - Stop The Bullshit
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - More Twitter Files: Your Posts Replaced With "Dog Pictures, Quinoa Recipes, and Sports Scores"?
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - FOIA Files: Garry Kasparov Resigns from Aspen Institute Commission, Compares it to Soviet Committee
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article - Censorship Files: "We Will Not Be Intimidated From Continuing Our Mission in... 2024"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article: More Republicans Betray Causes They Supported Ten Minutes Ago
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff
Listen to This Article: Substack Q&A: Natalie Wexler of "Minding The Gap"
  Matt Taibbi and Racket Staff