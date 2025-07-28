Share this postRacket NewsLinks - ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAmerica This WeekLinks - ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTMatt Taibbi and Walter KirnJul 28, 202555Share this postRacket NewsLinks - ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareJoin Walter and Matt for another episode of ATW Live. Links below. Tune in at 4:00 PM ET on Substack and YouTube:Or visit Matt or Walter on X.See you soon!55Share this postRacket NewsLinks - ATW Livestream Today at 4 PM ET/3 PM CTCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore51ShareA guest post byWalter KirnProudly part Roma. Books: Blood Will Out, Up in the Air, Thumbsucker, Mission to America, She Needed Me, My Hard Bargain, Lost in the Meritocracy, The UnbindingSubscribe to Walter
what exactly are your co-workers when the best one is joy reid
???!!
Here is a list of known media figures who have been purged (e.g., fired, quit in protest, or resigned amid shifts) or taken buyouts in 2025, along with the companies they left:
- Glenn Kessler: The Washington Post
- Jonathan Capehart: The Washington Post
- Philip Bump: The Washington Post
- Joe Davidson: The Washington Post
- Eugene Robinson: The Washington Post
- Ann Telnaes: The Washington Post
- Ruth Marcus: The Washington Post
- Jen Rubin: The Washington Post
- Catherine Rampell: The Washington Post
- Michael Sneed: Chicago Sun-Times
- Richard Roeper: Chicago Sun-Times
- Rick Morrissey: Chicago Sun-Times
- Lorraine Forte: Chicago Sun-Times
- Tom Frisbie: Chicago Sun-Times
- Marlen Garcia: Chicago Sun-Times
- Rick Telander: Chicago Sun-Times
- Dan Haar: Chicago Sun-Times
- Scott Fornek: Chicago Sun-Times
- John O’Neill: Chicago Sun-Times
- Alex Wood Morton: Fortune
- Oliver Smith: Fortune
- Ryan Hogg: Fortune
- Prarthana Prakash: Fortune
- Mike Butcher: TechCrunch
- Rob Wotton: Sky Sports News
- Teddy Draper: Sky Sports News
- Jasper Taylor: Sky Sports News
- Jeremy Langdon: Sky Sports News
- Melissa Reddy: Sky Sports News
- Fadumo Olow: Sky Sports News
- Lindsay Dodgson: Business Insider
- Marty Swant: Digiday
- Kristina Monllos: Digiday
- Chelsea Stark: Polygon
- Chris Plante: Polygon
- Tony Maglio: IndieWire
- Erin Strecker: IndieWire
- Tom Brueggemann: IndieWire
- Natalie Berry: UK Climbing