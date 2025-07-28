Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Han's avatar
Han
1h

what exactly are your co-workers when the best one is joy reid

???!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Just Wondering's avatar
Just Wondering
15m

Here is a list of known media figures who have been purged (e.g., fired, quit in protest, or resigned amid shifts) or taken buyouts in 2025, along with the companies they left:

- Glenn Kessler: The Washington Post

- Jonathan Capehart: The Washington Post

- Philip Bump: The Washington Post

- Joe Davidson: The Washington Post

- Eugene Robinson: The Washington Post

- Ann Telnaes: The Washington Post

- Ruth Marcus: The Washington Post

- Jen Rubin: The Washington Post

- Catherine Rampell: The Washington Post

- Michael Sneed: Chicago Sun-Times

- Richard Roeper: Chicago Sun-Times

- Rick Morrissey: Chicago Sun-Times

- Lorraine Forte: Chicago Sun-Times

- Tom Frisbie: Chicago Sun-Times

- Marlen Garcia: Chicago Sun-Times

- Rick Telander: Chicago Sun-Times

- Dan Haar: Chicago Sun-Times

- Scott Fornek: Chicago Sun-Times

- John O’Neill: Chicago Sun-Times

- Alex Wood Morton: Fortune

- Oliver Smith: Fortune

- Ryan Hogg: Fortune

- Prarthana Prakash: Fortune

- Mike Butcher: TechCrunch

- Rob Wotton: Sky Sports News

- Teddy Draper: Sky Sports News

- Jasper Taylor: Sky Sports News

- Jeremy Langdon: Sky Sports News

- Melissa Reddy: Sky Sports News

- Fadumo Olow: Sky Sports News

- Lindsay Dodgson: Business Insider

- Marty Swant: Digiday

- Kristina Monllos: Digiday

- Chelsea Stark: Polygon

- Chris Plante: Polygon

- Tony Maglio: IndieWire

- Erin Strecker: IndieWire

- Tom Brueggemann: IndieWire

- Natalie Berry: UK Climbing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture