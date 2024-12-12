Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on progress, the United States, and women:

We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult, march towards progress. And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. Everywhere, women’s rights and women’s progress is [sic] under attack, overtly, and subtly. But I want you to know I am, and always will be, a proud feminist. You will always have an ally in me, and in my government.

This was in seeming response to Donald Trump threatening Canada with blanket 25% tariffs if its $100 million trade deficit doesn’t start shrinking, and going on social media to rip the “Governor of the great state of Canada”:

The troll war between Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump is on. Nearly a millenium ago, in the Summa Theologica, Saint Thomas Aquinas listed the coming to pass of this event as the sixth proof of God’s existence. We made it, humanity! Congratulations, and getcha popcorn ready. This is going to be hilarious. Unless you’re Trudeau: