On May 12, Special Counsel John Durham released his long-awaited “Report on Matters Related to Intelligence Activities and Investigations Arising Out of the 2016 Presidential Campaigns.” After years of investigation, inspiring instant sneers by Trump detractors and first strong and then quick-fading hopes of Donald Trump supporters, his headline judgment — that the FBI’s original investigation of Trump was unwarranted — bounced off the news cycle like a cat flatus.

Today the bearded, loping prosecutor will testify behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee. Not everyone with connections to the Trump-Russia investigation is happy the affair appears to be wrapping up in such anticlimactic fashion. “Last act of the Limited Hangout. Tickets still available,” seethes one Durham witness.

Was Durham on the level, or covering the backside of a justice system corrupted beyond repair? If the latter, what questions should Durham be facing?