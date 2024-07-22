Is Joe Biden Alive? Livestream, 5 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. CT
Walter Kirn and I scramble for another emergency podcast, as a president exits the race with Ninja stealth
It’s hashtag #ProofOfLife time, as the 2024 Presidential Election has somehow grown more improbable and absurd in the last 24 hours. Please tune in as Walter Kirn and I pop in for what we hope is one last emergency livestream, to cover the instant departure of Joe Biden, the first public remarks of Kamala Harris as frontrunner, and the lingering question: who’s really in charge?
If Biden perished from Covid, that must mean the vaccines and boosters don't even protect against death. Which would not go over well with the shot cultists.
I don't even think Biden had Covid as he himself said, many times, that nobody could get Covid if they'd had these shots - and he's had 8 or 9 of them (allegedly).
I hope ya'll talk about Cheatle's testimony to Congress.
We have a Secret Service director with the name "Cheatle." And a would-be assassin with the name "Crooks." It's hard to Trump that.
Joe Biden didn’t resign himself.