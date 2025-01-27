Readers may have noticed it was quiet in here last week. I was on the road, visiting with Tucker Carlson to discuss good news, for a change. Wide-ranging investigations were launched last week into a range of questions, from intelligence community misdeeds to Covid’s origins, leading me to believe (though Tucker was skeptical) that something like a second series of Church Committee revelations lay ahead. Enough news should come out of these probes to provide fodder for reports and discussion in all directions, elevating a burgeoning alternative media landscape that will be needed in the Trump years, to fill the gap left by the collapse of the corporate press.

As always, thanks to Tucker for taking time between trips to have a great discussion. Click here to check out the interview on X/Twitter, which helpfully contains time-stamped contents. From pardons to Nord Stream to political espionage to the the “very nervous” people in Washington, it was a fun, wide-ranging, oddly optimistic talk.