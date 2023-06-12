I’d like to be able to tell Racket readers it was the other way around (and perhaps that will still happen), but I was interviewed recently by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. on his podcast. The episode just came out today, and those interested can click here.

When the campaign heats up I’ll go out on the trail for Racket (something I wasn’t able to do for the 2020 cycle), at which point I’ll be doing profiles of RFK and other candidates. I know his is a controversial candidacy, but it’s also an extremely interesting one, for a variety of reasons, beginning with the “no, they’re not a mistake” poll numbers that have already significantly heightened Clonazepam consumption in Washington, New York, and a few other places. He talks about his views on a number of subjects in the interview above.