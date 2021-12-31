Interview on "The Hill": Loudoun County and Education
Discussing education policy, Loudoun County, and the underselling of school closures in the media with Kim Iversen and Robby Soave
Had an interesting talk with the crew at The Hill Rising yesterday about some of the recent education controversies. Thanks to Kim and Robby for having me on!
I have said it before, but it bears repeating; Dems have no feedback mechanism. They have completely removed any and all dissenting voices, labeling them racist or white surpremisist or deplorable. This might make them feel better about their live choices, but it doesn't tell them how the rest of the country feels, votes, thinks.
And if they think calling anyone who dissagress with them a racist is a winning strategy, that this actually helps deal with real racisim, then they are fools who do not deserve to run a country. Indeed, with all the other idiocy we are seeing from this admin they are showing that they don't know how to run a country, let alone deal with the things that worry them.
The most maddening thing is that these assertions can be easily evidenced with collected data, and that data can be denied and ignored with impunity and there’s no fucking consequence for it- except at the ballot box. And even when they’re voted out like in Va- these fucking grifting troglodytes still double down on the goddamned race mongering. See what a difference a year of unpunished lawlessness and sociopolitical puritanical cultural power does? It’s kind of terrifying. And I’m sorry to say, that even though I abhor a LOT of the right’s platform, I’ll probably vote red until this shit is extricated from the political landscape.