Interview on "Rising" Re: My Crazy IRS Case
On the IRS visit, the letter from Stacey Plaskett, and other issues
Thanks so much to Brianha Joy Gray and Robby Soave of The Hill’s Rising for having me on this morning. It was a good talk, one I thought was worth sharing here on Racket.
You're a real canary in the coalmine Matt - now the public can only deny the intimidation tactics of the US corporation through willful ignorance. So happy at least you could get on The Hill and share your story. Hang in there.
Great interview, Matt! I'm really glad The Hill featured you properly. Kudos to The Hill and to you.