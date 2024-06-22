Interview on "Counter Points"
Thanks to Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim for an extensive retrospective discussion
Apologies to Racket readers for being incommunicado — I’ve been working on something — but I wanted to post the above interview with Emily Jashinsky and Ryan Grim of Counter Points, one of the few broadcast shows whose premise involves hosts with differing partisan perspectives behaving like human beings toward one another. Ryan and Emily asked about my career going back to early days in Russia. I can’t express how much of a relief it was to have someone ask the obvious question that puzzled me at the start of my career — Ryan, too, tried to imagine what it would look like if the Russians sent a reporter who didn’t speak English to cover the United States, which was what the U.S. press corps in Russia looked like to me in the 1990s. Emily later asked how I pick topics to cover here on Racket, and I got to ask them both how their experiment in independent media is working out. In any case, for those with questions about the background leading to this site, Emily and Ryan asked excellent questions, and thanks again to them both.
Haven't seen you interviewed calmly for a while, or maybe I'm just traumatized by the intense gotcha interrogations you get. Either way it was amazing! Kind of nice to hear the ends of your sentences 😊
Finally my chance! On the Wall Street story- I had worked for those firms in a way from 2002-2006. I got Rolling Stone because I bought concert tickets and the only reason I kept it was Matt's writing on this in particular and I have been a fan ever since. I was "from the right" but I thought Matt was pretty spot on. My only complaint, if I had a chance to talk to Matt, was I wanted to tell him that when Hank Paulson said he didn't know Dick Fuld of Lehman, it was complete BS because I had been in at least five meetings with them and I was on the periphery (I didn't work for either), I could not have been in every meeting they had so it had to be more. So they did know each other. My other major takeaway is that Wall Street always gets a Christmas present from Congress that they paid for in campaign contributions. Also, many members of Congress at the time looked to cash in by leaving Congress and lobbying for Wall Street. Matt was always right about people getting screwed and Wall Street getting bailed out. The originally idea for TARP was to help homeowners and then they turned it into a Wall Street bailout. But the original idea was to buy and retire bad loans at a discount and bailout or mitigate the lenders and essentially refi the consumers into good loans. But they (Treasury/Admin) never really wanted to do that. They wanted to give Wall Street a Christmas present. Anyway, I could go on but I totally appreciate the work Matt did at this time.