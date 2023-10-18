First, the above is just a short excerpt. To watch the complete episode of my recent visit on Stay Free With Russell Brand, click here to visit Rumble.

Amid all the depressing news about the world, one uplifting detail is that the cancelers of the world seem with each passing week to become more and more crap at their jobs. If they put me in charge of annihilating a celebrity’s character, and I didn’t even have to tell the truth, I’d be embarrassed to leave anything more than a stain on the ground. What self-respecting propagandist would feel otherwise? There’s just no pride in craftsmanship anymore.

In any case, I enjoyed a great and far-reaching talk with conspicuously still-breathing Russell Brand on Covid-19, Nazi Canada, toadlike EU censor Thierry Breton, and more. A transcript: