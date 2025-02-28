This podcast interview with Liz and Zach from Reason’s “Just Asking Questions” podcast was far-reaching, interesting, and a challenge. To visit the site, and see show notes, click here.

I wanted to include a few additional links to documents surrounding an incident mentioned at the eight minute mark. These include the December 17, 2018 Senate-commissioned report, “The Tactics and Tropes of the Internet Research Agency,” by New Knowledge, which provided the oft-published statistic that 126 million people saw Russian ads in 2016. Examples of credulous coverage: Washington Post, Washington Post (again), NPR, Axios, CNN, New York Times, Vox, Slate, Business Insider, etc.

Newknowledge Disinformation Report Whitepaper 24.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Days later, New Knowledge and its chief Jonathon Morgan were outed in the “Project Alabama” scheme, involving spoofing of Russian influence. Stories included Secret Experiment in Alabama Imitated Russian Tactics, New York Times, December 19, 2018, and Researcher whose firm wrote report on Russian interference used questionable online tactics during Ala. Senate race, Washington Post, December 18, 2018.