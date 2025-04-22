New York Times columnist David Brooks, calling for a “mass civic uprising” against Donald Trump:

We live in a country with catastrophically low levels of institutional trust. University presidents, big law firms, media organizations and corporate executives face a wall of skepticism and cynicism. If they are going to participate in a mass civic uprising against Trump, they have to show the rest of the country that they understand the establishment sins that gave rise to Trump in the first place… [that] this is not just defending the establishment; it’s moving somewhere new.

You don’t say!

It’s hard to convey the scale of the comedy involved in this article, which received a fair amount of attention. David Brooks in 2000 wrote Bobos in Paradise, a seminal work of aristocratic self-congratulation declaring the epoch of the “Bourgeois Bohemian,” or bobo. “All societies have elites, and our educated elite is a lot more enlightened than some of the other elites,” Brooks quipped. The bobo was a delicious confection in which “You got your countercultural sixties in my high-achieving eighties!” The resulting admixture was part rebel, part establishment pillar whose mere presence would radiate fabulousness. “Wherever we educated elites settle,” Brooks wrote, “we make life more interesting, diverse, and edifying.”

The book was a tribute to the superior looks, taste, and romantic strategies of America’s elites, who’d not only won the Cold War but conquered the problem of power itself, by being so chill and amazing that no one would ever think to resent their authority. They wore jeans and sat on purposefully downscale furniture, being utterly casual, unlike previous ruling classes (in one upper-class suburb, “the restaurant La Fourchette has changed its name to the less pretentious Fourchette 110”).

Don’t be fooled, though: underneath that jeans-and-coffee exterior, the Bobo cultivated what the Greeks called metis, loosely equivalent to savoir faire, a type of extrasensory knowing. “This trait cannot be taught or memorized. It can only be imparted and acquired,” Brooks proclaimed, adding: “People sharing metis do not lecture; they converse… To acquire metis, a person must not only see but see with comprehension. He or she must observe minutely to absorb the practical consequences of things…” The yuppie version of the all-seeing Third Eye was a wonder, departing bobos just once — well, twice — in the small matter of populist voter revolts they failed to detect that were fueled by a mass desire to pitchfork them.

Now that it’s happened for a second time, and as treasured tenets of Bobo life like the New York Times wedding announcement page, white shoe law firms, and the Ivy Leagues are under real assault, elites realize they need help. Throwing a “mass civic uprising” isn’t like a Park Avenue cocktail party. You need lots of guests. Like, millions! So serious is he about the need to get this done that Brooks is doing the work, realizing middle America will need first to be talked out of shooting them into space or burning them in a televised auto-de-fe before they’ll sign up, because as he points out, “this is not just defending the establishment.” It’s also something else! But mostly defending the establishment. But that’s good. Really! I’m pretty sure!

As revolutionary manifestoes go, it’s either the funniest of all time, or the most unintentionally touching. You be the judge: