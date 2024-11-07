ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel’s “tearful” monologue from last night went viral. In thirty seconds he summed up both why Donald Trump won and why The Hollywood Reporter just six weeks ago asked, “Do late night talk shows have a future?”

Those of you who are hate-watching this show right now, wanting to watch me suffer, you’ll be happy to know that there was no joy in Mudville last night… One minute I’m watching these long lines in every city, and I think, “Oh, that’s beautiful! Democracy in action.” Next minute, there’s a reporter chatting with some bro at Arizona State who said he voted for Trump because Kamala didn’t go on Joe Rogan’s podcast. (Laughs) And I’m like, where did I leave my passport?

Kimmel went on to say many more things that were celebrated in the giant circle-jerk of self-pity that is mass media this week, as did other Hollywood stars, but let’s start here: