Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. had a town hall last night. In it, he was asked about Donald Trump, and said he was “proud that President Trump likes me.” Guess what all of the headlines are about this morning.

It’s been going on for so long that it’s hard not to laugh at this point, but the campaign press’s latest effort at expanding the definition of a “Deplorable” is coming hard and fast via coverage of the RFK, Jr. campaign. “If you’re not with us, you’re MAGA” has been a central propaganda concept for years, and they’re really hammering it with this candidate.