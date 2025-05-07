Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
9hEdited

Nice to see you here, Ben. You cannot reason with a demoralized person. Antifascists are communists who defend the indefensible - the protestors did the meme: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/defend-indefensible-leave-alone-memes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Brook Hines's avatar
Brook Hines
9h

Wow! the 50501 website says “ 50501 is a peaceful movement. Violence of any kind will not be tolerated.”

it gets better…or worse, depending on your sense of humor. here’s their values:

Commitment to Inclusivity

We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to contribute.

Embracing diversity strengthens our community, enriches our perspectives, and drives innovation.

Through continuous learning, open dialogue, and equitable practices, we strive to create a space where all individuals can thrive.

Commitment to Non-Violence

We are dedicated to promoting nonviolence in all aspects of our interactions, fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and peaceful conflict resolution.

We believe that dialogue, empathy, and cooperation are essential in creating a safe and just environment for all.

Through our actions and commitments, we strive to reject harm and build a community rooted in compassion and mutual respect.

Commitment to Conflict Resolution

We are committed to fostering peaceful conflict resolution within states and organizations through dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding.

By promoting diplomacy, mediation, and inclusive decision-making, we strive to address disputes constructively and prevent escalation.

Our approach emphasizes respect, fairness, and long-term solutions that strengthen relationships and contribute to lasting stability in the movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 replies
225 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt Taibbi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture