A girl holds the Transgender Pride flag during a Pride march in Madrid in 2022.

The transgender debate reignites with each tragic mass shooting — most recently the Tumbler Ridge school mass shooting in British Columbia and the attack at a Rhode Island ice hockey rink shortly thereafter — but solutions rarely penetrate the hyper-online cultural zeitgeist.

Far-left activists for transgender rights have refused to explore any connection between mental illness and gender dysphoria, as it would violate the core dogma that gender dysphoria is entirely biological — that people are “born this way.” On the other hand many conservatives have continued to hammer radical gender ideology, which is easier than finding solutions.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons issued a new position statement last month recommending against breast removal, genital surgery, and facial surgeries for children with gender dysphoria — a clean break from sex changes in childhood, and a dark chapter in medical histor…