Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marty Keller's avatar
Marty Keller
15h

The problem is that "whiteness" is entirely a leftwing, neo-Marxist word designed to set people at each other's throats while the purveyors of such disingenuous nonsense use this deliberately manufactured discord to grab power. "Look, squirrel!"

America is not a "white" nation anymore than Liberia is a "black" nation. Culture, not skin color, is the controlling social dynamic.

Reply
Share
33 replies
Billy's avatar
Billy
15h

How about start with, everyone can carry a knife, or no one can carry a knife. Your religion's rules don't trump our's.

Or as a sometimes wise man once said, "the way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race."

Reply
Share
10 replies
290 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture