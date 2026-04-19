Racket News

Racket News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Astore's avatar
Bill Astore
7h

Fascinating stuff. It's legalized drug pushing, an open invitation to print money through addiction.

Is this the way we smooth the rough edges off of the "American dream"? We're a pill-popping, pill-happy people.

Of course, now you have all the *legal* drug ads on TV showing people dancing and partying even as they take a bewildering range of drugs for everything from eczema to cancer.

Reply
Share
11 replies
working rich's avatar
working rich
7h

Librium and valium then. Today the chicks all get SSRIs. Same game different drugs. Same Dame issues.

Reply
Share
99 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt Taibbi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture