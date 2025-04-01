House Testimony at 10 am ET on the Censorship-Industrial Complex: The Need for First Amendment Safeguards at the State Department
House Foreign Affairs Committee-4/1/2025-Matt Taibbi, Benjamin Weingarten, and Nina Jankowicz testify
Today’s hearing (4/1/2025) on the Censorship Industrial Complex starts at 10 am. The three witnesses are:
Mr. Matt Taibbi
Twitter Files Journalist
Author, Founder
Racket News
Mr. Benjamin Weingarten
Investigative Journalist & Columnist
Ms. Nina Jankowicz
Chief Executive Officer
American Sunlight Project
You can watch the testimony on the House Foreign Affairs Committee webpage:
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/censorship-industrial-complex-the-need-for-first-amendment-safeguards-at-the-state-department/
or on YouTube:
Nina Jankowicz? American Sunlight Project??? Bwaahahhahahaha!!!!
Give it all you’ve got, Matt!
I am a pretty normal down the middle Connecticut liberal who grew up listening to NPR every day and for what it’s worth hearings like this have convinced me I can’t vote for Democrats anymore. (I don’t like the Republicans either. I’m homeless I guess)
For a political party whose new specialty is losing elections, smirking petty tyrant authoritarian bullshit is an interesting strategy from a coalition building perspective. I don’t really understand who these little tantrums are for. They’re losing voters like me, anyway.