Today’s hearing (4/1/2025) on the Censorship Industrial Complex starts at 10 am. The three witnesses are:

Mr. Matt Taibbi

Twitter Files Journalist

Author, Founder

Racket News

Mr. Benjamin Weingarten

Investigative Journalist & Columnist

Ms. Nina Jankowicz

Chief Executive Officer

American Sunlight Project

You can watch the testimony on the House Foreign Affairs Committee webpage:

https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/hearing/censorship-industrial-complex-the-need-for-first-amendment-safeguards-at-the-state-department/

or on YouTube: