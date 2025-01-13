Note: I started working on this California story before the wildfires broke out, so no, it’s not related, at least not directly. But it’s remarkable nonetheless.

Hopefully the era of quick-draw cancellations is drawing to a close, and the story below will be among the last of its kind. What happened to Awards Daily writer Sasha Stone should stand as a monument to a lost decade, perhaps the dumbest moment in a time America will remember as its Dumb Scare.

“No one would actually believe it if they looked at it objectively in a couple of years, that this could happen to somebody,” says Stone.

On July 29 last year, “White Dudes for Harris” held a mass Zoom call, rallying the financial and organizational might of retreating beta-males in America’s top tax brackets behind the presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. The melanin-free call featured a bevy of Hollywood luminaries, from original “Dude” Jeff Bridges to Rudy star Sean Astin to un-Hulked Mark Ruffalo to Star Wars legend Mark Hamill, who scored a $50,000 donation by saying, “I’m Luke Skywalker. I’m here to rescue you.”

The episode was the culmination of a trend toward the return of segregated meetings, re-branded as “affinity groups” or “exclusive spaces” according to recent academic fashion. Tens of thousands of white women held a similar event that featured influencer Arielle Fodor telling white women that if “God forbid” they felt an inclination to correct “BIPOC individuals,” they should instead “put their listening ears on” and learn to use privilege to effect positive change. Stone, an influential Hollywood blogger who essentially invented the Oscar prediction beat in the early 2000s, took to Twitter to publicly roll her eyes. “White Power!” she tweeted, in response to a Harris supporter gushing, “I’m proud to be a white woman today!”

Recapping: nearly 250,000 white people took place in a pair of Zoom calls luxuriating in shared racial identity and underscoring their potential as a collective force. In the “White Dudes” video, one participant noted with glee that America’s record-holding whites-only event had been a 1925 Ku Klux Klan rally in Washington, DC, but “it is truly a wonderful thing to be unseating the Klan with our group.” Comedian Adam Conover was thrilled, since “it is so rare that white men ever even identify ourselves,” so “we don’t have the opportunity to think of ourselves as being part of a group.” That these people thought they were doing what they were doing for a good cause doesn’t change the fact that these were, unironically, racial solidarity gatherings.

After these events, who’d be branded a racist? Two weeks later, Hollywood handed down the answer: