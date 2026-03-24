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JD Free's avatar
JD Free
8hEdited

Ok, "Go outside" was not a headline that I expected to front a big anti-Trump rant.

I would have expected it to be an editorial about not getting too worked up about Trump or anti-Trump or whatever.

Go outside, Matt!

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Caterwaul's avatar
Caterwaul
8h

Here’s to those who think letting Iran build a nuclear weapon and missiles to deliver them is an idea somehow opposed to war.

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