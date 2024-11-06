Giant Electoral Asteroid Strikes America's Intellectual Class, Which Fails to Notice
The dustbin of history awaits thousands of race-baiting professional panic-mongers whose craven dishonesty gave Donald Trump a popular-vote mandate
As election results poured in last night, revealing the incredible fact of eight years and millions of hours of hysterical propaganda somehow achieving negative results, America’s opinion-making class continued broadcasting from a magic place far up its own backside, a land no message can reach. They never learn:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Racket News to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.