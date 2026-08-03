Get Lit“Get Lit” Livestream, 4:30 pm ET: The Finale of Dostoevsky's “Demons”Brad and Matt bring their discussion of the Russian classic to a close. Racket StaffAug 03, 202612513ShareIllustrated by Daniel MedinaJoin us at 4:30 PM ET at:SubstackRumbleYouTubeYou can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!12513ShareA guest post byRacket StaffSubscribe to Racket
Guys I appreciate you but episode 7 on this book is going way too far. You could have read the entire thing out loud in seven hours. This is approaching a sort of Warholian dullness where the discussion of the book is exactly as long as the book itself.