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Ollo Gorog's avatar
Ollo Gorog
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Matt, you know I'm a supporter. I will read you until the day I die. I also think that Get Lit and Brad Pearce are a wonderful addition to Racket News, but...

Dostoyevsky's Demons, again? I'm game for these tombs of literature, but imo 2 or 3 shows max on each work. I can't tune in, man! Even though I want to see both of you take on literature like you do, I'm spent on Demons. I'd light a copy on fire right now if I wasn't so lazy!

EDIT: I just looked up "tombs of literature" to see if I chose the correct form of "tombs", and it turns out that in my sentence, I could've use either "tombs" or "tomes". However, I concede that "tomes" would've been more appropriate. Question: What if my words were translated by a surviving nomad human colony ten, twenty, thousand years from now? How would they translate my use of "tombs" or "tomes"? This is my pet peeve with translation of old texts, especially biblical scripture. What a whole bunch of freakin guesswork! I think there is a lot to be learned from old scripture, but it's still profoundly vulnerable to bias through translation.

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