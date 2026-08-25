Racket News

Racket News

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BRetty's avatar
BRetty
2d

The "omnibus" thing is the 100-yo-equivalent of modern people seeing you dying, and pulling their cell phones and filming this remarkable spectacle.

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Ellen Evans's avatar
Ellen Evans
2d

The Babes in the Wood were the princely sons of Edward IV, supposedly killed by Richard III, but much more likely later by Henry VII.

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