Reminder that Brad Pearce and I will be back to discuss Stephen Crane’s “The Open Boat” this afternoon. Join us at 4:30 PM ET at:
You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!
Reminder that Brad Pearce and I will be back to discuss Stephen Crane’s “The Open Boat” this afternoon. Join us at 4:30 PM ET at:
You can also find us on X, @mtaibbi or @waywardrabbler. See you soon!
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The "omnibus" thing is the 100-yo-equivalent of modern people seeing you dying, and pulling their cell phones and filming this remarkable spectacle.
The Babes in the Wood were the princely sons of Edward IV, supposedly killed by Richard III, but much more likely later by Henry VII.